EU confirms watering-down of new corporate reporting rules

The EU Commission this week published new environmental, social and governance (ESG) reporting rules — confirming earlier watered-down requirements.

In June, the commission published draft rules that will cover some 50,000 EU companies and are meant to improve their disclosures on 12 standards — also covering workforce-related issues such as collective bargaining and adequate pay.

But commission president Ursula von der Leyen in March pledged to reduce reporting requirements on ...