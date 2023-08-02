EU confirms watering-down of new corporate reporting rules

The EU Commission this week published new environmental, social and governance (ESG) reporting rules — confirming earlier watered-down requirements.
In June, the commission published draft rules that will cover some 50,000 EU companies and are meant to improve their disclosures on 12 standards — also covering workforce-related issues such as collective bargaining and adequate pay.
But commission president Ursula von der Leyen in March pledged to reduce reporting requirements on ...
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
