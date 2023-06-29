Smugglers cash in on EU migrant obstacles

In the wake of mass drownings off the Greek coast, EU leaders at a summit in Brussels are seeking to further clamp down on smuggling while shoring up deals with countries such as Tunisia to prevent people from fleeing.
"The tragedy in the Mediterranean showed again the ruthless way smugglers and traffickers are operating," European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen told reporters on Thursday (29 June).
Mark Rutte, the prime minster of the Netherlands, made similar comments...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
