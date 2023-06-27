EU Child Guarantee under fire as poverty figures rise

In 2022, the number of children at risk of poverty and social exclusion in the EU increased again — to 24.7 percent, i.e. one-child-in-four.
The pandemic and the cost of living crisis have reversed the downward trend in these figures seen up to 2019, despite efforts of member states, including through the EU child guarantee.
The guarantee is based on a Council recommendation from 2021 and, although not legally-binding, recommends that member states ensure a minimum set of key se...
Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.
