euobserver
Brussels: sanctions-busting tipsters need to supply own evidence (Photo: European Commission)

Internal memo highlights glitches in EU's Russia sanctions

EU & the World
Ukraine
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU has been receiving anonymous tip-offs on Russia-sanctions violations, but European capitals are doing little to share information on frozen assets.

The European Commission's "whistleblower tool", created last March, "is quite successful in the number of reports received", EU officials reported in an internal memo circ...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

