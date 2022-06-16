Ad
euobserver
EU commission vice-president Maroš Šefčovič showing off three pages of draft certificates that businesses would need to fill out if the UK agreed with the EU on simplifying the protocol rules (Photo: European Commission)

EU takes legal action against UK over post-Brexit trade

EU & the World
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The EU took legal action against London on Wednesday (15 June) after the UK earlier this week put forward legislation scraping parts of the EU-UK agreement governing post-Brexit trade in Northern Ireland.

The EU Commission decided to continue a previously suspended legal probe against the UK for not implementing parts of the protocol on certificates on agri-food products.

That infringement procedure was launched in March 2021, but...

EU & the World

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

