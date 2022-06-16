EU takes legal action against UK over post-Brexit trade

The EU took legal action against London on Wednesday (15 June) after the UK earlier this week put forward legislation scraping parts of the EU-UK agreement governing post-Brexit trade in Northern Ireland.
The EU Commission decided to continue a previously suspended legal probe against the UK for not implementing parts of the protocol on certificates on agri-food products.
That infringement procedure was launched in March 2021, but...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.