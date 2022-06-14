Tuesday

14th Jun 2022

  1. News
  2. EU & the World

UK sets out plan to scrap post-Brexit deal over Northern Ireland

  • In Northern Ireland, which voted to remain in the EU in the Brexit referendum, keeping the border with the republic of Ireland has been a priority (Photo: EUobserver)

By

Listen to article

Britain has set out plans to override some of the post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland, making it possible to scrap parts of the agreement, while citing instability in the region and overburdening bureaucracy.

Under the draft legislation unveiled Monday (13 June), the UK changes include introducing a "green lane" for goods moving from Great Britain only to Northern Ireland.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

The draft bill also allows ministers to suspend parts of the deal, it brings Northern Ireland's tax policies into line with the rest of the UK. Crucially, the legislation would also end the role of the European Court of Justice as the sole arbiter of the protocol.

The draft bill could take a year or year-and-a-half to pass in the Westminster parliament.

"It is with significant concern that we take note of today's decision by the UK government to table legislation disapplying core elements of the protocol," EU commissioner Maroš Šefčovič said in response to the bill, adding that "unilateral action is damaging to mutual trust".

British foreign minister Liz Truss told Šefčovič on Monday morning that the bloc must be willing to change post-Brexit trade rules in Northern Ireland.

"Spoke to [EU Commission] vice-president Maroš Šefčovič to discuss the legislation we are announcing today to fix the problems with the Northern Ireland Protocol and restore political stability," Truss said on Twitter.

"Our preference is a negotiated solution, but EU must be willing to change the protocol itself."

The EU has repeatedly ruled out renegotiating the protocol which was agreed to by the government of prime minister Boris Johnson, but it is flexible on implementation.

The bloc has also criticised London for taking unilateral actions, arguing it leads to instability.

Irish prime minister Micheál Martin described London's decision as a "low point", which was "very regrettable".

"Announcing the unilateral breaching of an international agreement is pretty serious stuff and can't be just put aside," Martin said.

"It goes to the heart of trust and the EU needs a trusted partner to negotiate with," he added.

Johnson has argued that the changes to the protocol are "relatively trivial" steps were needed to improve trade and simplify bureaucracy.

Šefčovič said the commission will now consider continuing the EU legal probes launched against the UK government in 2021 over previous issues.

The UK has already unilaterally decided not to implement parts of the agreement, such as waiving rules for super markets, and checks on cold meat.

The EU could trigger new legal proceedings over the UK government's failure to implement parts of the protocol, Šefčovič added.

As a countermeasure, the EU could also introduce tariffs on British goods, or even suspend the entire EU-UK trade agreement.

The EU might also make cooperation hard on different issues with the UK, such as migration, financial services, or participation in the EU's €96bn Horizon research programme.

Johnson said that any talk of a retaliatory trade war by the EU would be a "gross, gross overreaction".

Break-up fears

The protocol was agreed as part of the EU-UK withdraw agreement, signed by the UK in January 2020, in an effort to maintain peace in Northern Ireland where the 1998 Good Friday agreement ended decades of sectarian violence.

As a result of Brexit, the deal introduced customs check on the Irish Sea between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK, to keep the land border free and invisible between the province and the republic of Ireland.

The EU has proposed last October to make changes to cut red tape but the UK rejected those proposals and called for a renegotiation.

Brexit and the protocol have also heightened tensions on Northern Ireland, with unionist communities fearing ties with the UK are loosening.

The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), which won the second-most seats in the recent Northern Ireland Assembly elections for first time after traditionally winning the most seats, argues that the protocol creates a divide and could lead to the break-up of the UK.

The DUP has been refusing to set up a new power-sharing executive with the Irish nationalist Sinn Féin, which has won the most seats and accepts the protocol.

The DUP wants the protocol to change before joining the power-sharing government.

On Monday, a majority members of the assembly have signed an open letter to Johnson saying that they reject "in the strongest possible terms" his "reckless" Northern Ireland protocol bill, the Guardian reported.

Site Section

  1. EU & the World

Related stories

  1. UK shows 'bad faith' in post-Brexit talks, Irish PM says
  2. Brexit hostility to Good Friday Agreement is damaging UK in US
  3. UK says 'no choice but to act' over post-Brexit trade rules
  4. UK threatens to scrap post-Brexit trade deal
UK shows 'bad faith' in post-Brexit talks, Irish PM says

"It is perfectly reasonable to look for ways to improve the operation of the protocol, but unfortunately what we have seen are bad-faith efforts to undermine a treaty freely entered into," Irish premier Michael Martin told MEPs.

Opinion

Brexit hostility to Good Friday Agreement is damaging UK in US

Democratic Unionist MPs could affirm unequivocally they support the Good Friday Agreement, with no return of a border with physical controls on movement of people, goods or agricultural produce within the island of Ireland — but they won't.

UK says 'no choice but to act' over post-Brexit trade rules

British foreign secretary Liz Truss said the UK has "no choice but to act" on the Northern Ireland protocol governing post-Brexit trade during a call with EU Commission vice-president Maroš Šefčovič — who warned unilateral action was "simply not acceptable".

UK threatens to scrap post-Brexit trade deal

The UK rejected proposals by the EU to tweak the protocol governing trade in Northern Ireland, and has threatened to suspend the rules as loyalists lost their majority in the Northern Ireland elections.

Exclusive

EU wargames fictional crisis in West Africa

The EU is preparing to wargame a fictional crisis in a West Africa-type setting, shedding light on how Europe sees its threats and military ambitions.

News in Brief

  1. Portugal against Ukraine's EU bid
  2. Irregular migrant border crossings on the rise, Frontex says
  3. Hundreds of Ukrainian patients sent to EU hospitals
  4. EU auditors: border controls 'poorly' scrutinised during Covid
  5. Macron calls for French budget to boost 'war economy'
  6. Investigative journalist wins libel case by Brexit campaigner
  7. Russia made €93bn in first 100 days of Ukraine war
  8. Finland won't join Nato without Sweden: Niinistö

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. EFBWW – EFBH – FETBBHow price increases affect construction workers
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNew Nordic think tank examines influence of tech giants
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic delegation visits Nordic Bridges in Canada
  4. UNESDA - SOFT DRINKS EUROPEEfficient waste collection schemes, closed-loop recycling and access to recycled content are crucial to transition to a circular economy in Europe
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersClear to proceed - green shipping corridors in the Nordic Region
  6. UiPathNo digital future for the EU without Intelligent Automation? Online briefing

Latest News

  1. MEPs vote to reject green label for gas, nuclear
  2. UK sets out plan to scrap post-Brexit deal over Northern Ireland
  3. Key MEPs ready to vote on 'green' label for gas and nuclear
  4. EU migrant relocation: around 7,000 pledges made so far
  5. EU to resume Palestine funding, amid overture to Israel
  6. EU lagging behind in Indo-Pacific race
  7. EU gas lobby in celebration mode
  8. Romania — latest EU hotspot in backlash against LGBT rights

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us