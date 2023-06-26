Russia and migration at summit This WEEK

Whatever happened exactly over the weekend in Russia, it will feature heavily on the minds of EU leaders when they meet on Thursday and Friday (29-30 June) in Brussels, and will dominate the discussions of foreign ministers on Monday (26 June) as they gather in Luxembourg.

US secretary of state Antony Blinken on Sunday said the turmoil caused by the unprecedented challenge to Russian president Vladimir Putin by Wagner mercenaries may not be over yet and could take weeks or months to pl...