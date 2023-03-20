'Symbolic' Putin indictment gets some EU backing

Several EU foreign ministers on Monday (20 March) welcomed the International Criminal Court's (ICC) decision to issue an arrest warrant for Russian president Vladimir Putin for war crimes, accusing him of personal responsibility for the abduction of children from Ukraine.

The Hague-based court also issued a warrant last Friday for Maria Lvova-Belova, the commissioner for children's rights in the office of the president of the Russian Federation.

The ICC said it found "reasonable...