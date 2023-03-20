Ad
euobserver
The court's decision could limit Putin's movements.The court does not conduct trials in absentia, so Putin will have to be handed over by Moscow or arrested outside of Russia (Photo: kremlin.ru)

'Symbolic' Putin indictment gets some EU backing

EU & the World
Ukraine
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Several EU foreign ministers on Monday (20 March) welcomed the International Criminal Court's (ICC) decision to issue an arrest warrant for Russian president Vladimir Putin for war crimes, accusing him of personal responsibility for the abduction of children from Ukraine.

The Hague-based court also issued a warrant last Friday for Maria Lvova-Belova, the commissioner for children's rights in the office of the president of the Russian Federation.

The ICC said it found "reasonable...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldUkraine

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

Why Putin war crimes 'tribunal' will need backing of Global South
Legal scholars: Prosecuting Putin 'legally problematic'
MEPs urge EU countries to back a special tribunal on Russia
'Bravery has no gender', Ukrainian Nobel winner says
The court's decision could limit Putin's movements.The court does not conduct trials in absentia, so Putin will have to be handed over by Moscow or arrested outside of Russia (Photo: kremlin.ru)

Tags

EU & the WorldUkraine

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections