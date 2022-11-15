The AI Act should not contain exemptions for 'national security'

It is not rare for the EU Council to be out of touch with public opinion. This has happened once again with the EU AI Act, by exempting AI systems developed or used for 'national security purposes' from oversight and controls. We are looking to the EU Commission and the Parliament to remedy this.

'National security' means different things to different people, lacking a strict, agreed definition. Therefore, any exemption for its sake is vague from the outset and open to abuse. It is high...