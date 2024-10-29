Ad
euobserver
UNRWA delivers food and essentials to the displaced population, but is also helping with an ongoing polio vaccination scheme (Photo: UNRWA/Ashraf Amra)

EU outcry as Israel bans UN agency for Palestinian refugees

EU & the World
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

EU officials and world leaders have condemned Israel’s decision to ban the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) from operating within its borders — a move that, de facto, restricts the UN agency’s services in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

The ban, which was passed on Monday (28 October) by the Israeli parliament, the Knesset, and which is to take eff...

EU & the World

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

euobserver

