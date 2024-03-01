Ad
More than 25 percent of water wells have been destroyed in Gaza, says UNRWA (Photo: UNRWA)

EU docks €32m in funding to UN Gaza agency pending audit

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The EU is withholding €32m from the UN agency working in Gaza despite having no evidence any of its staff, as claimed by Israel, were involved in the 7 October attacks.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) was set to receive some €82m in EU money but will only get €50m.

The European Commission on Friday (1 March) announced the remaining sum will be released pending an internal audit to snuff out possible Hamas links.

UNRW...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

