EU ministers prepare for all-night fiscal debate

EU finance ministers are set to discuss debt and spending rules over dinner on Thursday evening (7 December), in what officials say may turn into an all-nighter.
"When I hear the word 'dinner' I always think it is to have a nice conversation, but the Spanish presidency intends to keep it going for as long as it takes," one EU diplomat told EUobserver, requesting anonymity.
The rules governing the bloc's spending and debt, known as the Stability and Growth Pact, were suspended in...
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
