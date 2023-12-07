Ad
euobserver
French finance minister Bruno Le Maire (centre) and his German counterpart Christian Lindner have met six times in recent months to hammer out an agreement (Photo: Council of the European Union)

EU ministers prepare for all-night fiscal debate

Green Economy
by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

EU finance ministers are set to discuss debt and spending rules over dinner on Thursday evening (7 December), in what officials say may turn into an all-nighter.

"When I hear the word 'dinner' I always think it is to have a nice conversation, but the Spanish presidency intends to keep it going for as long as it takes," one EU diplomat told EUobserver, requesting anonymity.

The rules governing the bloc's spending and debt, known as the Stability and Growth Pact, were suspended in...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Related articles

New EU debt rules 'risk undermining climate goals'
Looser EU fiscal rules agreed, with 'country-specific' flexibility
EU's mammoth fiscal rules debate back on menu
French finance minister Bruno Le Maire (centre) and his German counterpart Christian Lindner have met six times in recent months to hammer out an agreement (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections