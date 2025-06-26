Ad
euobserver
Ursula von der Leyen with Donald Trump. 'We will not allow ourselves to be provoked, we will remain calm, we will negotiate and we hope to reach an agreement', Belgium’s prime minister, Bart De Wever told reporters at the summit (Photo: EU Commission)

EU leaders play waiting game as US hints at tariff delay

EU & the World
by Benjamin Fox, Nairobi,

The threat of Donald Trump’s trade tariffs and how the EU should best broker a transatlantic trade deal was one of the dilemmas faced by leaders at a European Council summit in Brussels on Thursday (26 June). 

“We are ready for a deal,” EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen told reporters after the summit, warning that the...

EU & the World

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

