Ad
euobserver
Canadian prime minister Mark Carney is seen as a natural ally of the EU on foreign and trade policy (Photo: European Commission)

EU and Canada sign defence pact and 'compare notes' on Trump tariffs

EU & the World
by Benjamin Fox, Nairobi,

The EU and Canada signed a defence and security deal at a summit in Brussels on Monday (23 June), with the two sides also "comparing notes" on their tortuous ongoing trade talks with the Donald Trump administration. 

EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen and Canadian premier Mark Carney will issue a p...

To read this story, log in or subscribe

Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.

Already a member? Login
EU & the World

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

Israel decision, Nato & EU summits, Budapest Pride in focus This WEEK
Digital trade pact with Singapore starts Šefčovič's Asia tour
Why are EU countries leaving the Energy Charter Treaty?
Global role of euro stuck in neutral, ECB report finds
EU still seeking 'common deal' with Trump, as 9 July deadline approaches
Canadian prime minister Mark Carney is seen as a natural ally of the EU on foreign and trade policy (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationUkraineGreen EconomyAfricaOpinionHealth & SocietyRule of LawDigitalEU PoliticalEU ElectionsAgendaInside EUobserverMagazineThe EU's Unsung Heroes

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastPollBook ReviewLetterExplainerMagazine

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyBecome a sourceOur Team and BoardAdvertisingWrite for us Editorial Corrections