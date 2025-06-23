EU and Canada sign defence pact and 'compare notes' on Trump tariffs

The EU and Canada signed a defence and security deal at a summit in Brussels on Monday (23 June), with the two sides also "comparing notes" on their tortuous ongoing trade talks with the Donald Trump administration.
EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen and Canadian premier Mark Carney will issue a p...
Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.Already a member? Login
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.