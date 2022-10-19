Why are EU countries leaving the Energy Charter Treaty?

The Netherlands has been the last EU country to announce that it would quit the controversial Energy Charter Treaty (ECT) over climate concerns — after Poland and Spain.
The announcement comes after attempts to modernise the treaty, in a bid to make it compatible with the 2015 Paris Agreement.
But some EU capitals are not convinced by the final text, which they still see as obsolete.
This little-known international agreement, which deals with cross-border investments in the...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
