Ad
euobserver
During the Nato summit in the Hague on Tuesday and Wednesday, allies are expected to agree to raise their defence spending target to five percent of GDP (Photo: Ministerie van Buitenlandse Zaken)

Israel decision, Nato & EU summits, Budapest Pride in focus This WEEK

Agenda
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The bloc's foreign ministers will receive a formal review from EU foreign affairs chief Kaja Kallas on Monday (23 June), assessing whether Israel has breached Article 2 of the EU-Israel association agreement. 

Led by

To read this story, log in or subscribe

Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.

Already a member? Login
Agenda

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's editor-in-chief. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

The turbo-charging of EU defence — explained
Vaccine alliance faces funding squeeze ahead of Brussels summit
EU rewrites the rules to revive its defence industry
Francesca Albanese: 'EU officials must face charges of complicity in war crimes'
EU still seeking 'common deal' with Trump, as 9 July deadline approaches
Study: EU must review Israel relations or risk credibility crisis
Kallas hints EU 'review' will go against Israel
Nato's Achilles heel? The Suwałki Gap, and Lithuania's fears of a Russian attack
During the Nato summit in the Hague on Tuesday and Wednesday, allies are expected to agree to raise their defence spending target to five percent of GDP (Photo: Ministerie van Buitenlandse Zaken)

Tags

Agenda

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's editor-in-chief. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationUkraineGreen EconomyAfricaOpinionHealth & SocietyRule of LawDigitalEU PoliticalEU ElectionsAgendaInside EUobserverMagazineThe EU's Unsung Heroes

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastPollBook ReviewLetterExplainerMagazine

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyBecome a sourceOur Team and BoardAdvertisingWrite for us Editorial Corrections