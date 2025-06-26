Ad
euobserver
Hungarian PM Viktor Orbán (l) and Slovak PM Robert Fico (r) during March's European Council (Photo: European Council )

No Russia sanctions greenlight until gas-imports solution, says Slovakia's Fico

EU & the World
Green Economy
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

Slovakia will block the adoption of the next round of Russian sanctions until the European Commission offers Bratislava guarantees on energy security.  

Concerns over the impact of a ban on Russian gas imports from 20...

EU & the WorldGreen Economy

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's editor-in-chief. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

Europe 'no longer at mercy of Putin’s pipelines', says energy commissioner
Slovak Fico's dash for Russian gas sparks EU disgust
EU sanctions: When is Russia lobbying not lobbying?
Zelensky slams Fico's shadow gas deal with Moscow as 'immoral'
The EU-Russia winter energy war wasn't won — it was a stalemate
EU set to propose 2027 Russian-gas exit plan — as experts warn of glut
Four ways to degrade Orbán's EU veto
Hungarian PM Viktor Orbán (l) and Slovak PM Robert Fico (r) during March's European Council (Photo: European Council )

Tags

EU & the WorldGreen Economy

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's editor-in-chief. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationUkraineGreen EconomyAfricaOpinionHealth & SocietyRule of LawDigitalEU PoliticalEU ElectionsAgendaInside EUobserverMagazineThe EU's Unsung Heroes

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastPollBook ReviewLetterExplainerMagazine

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyBecome a sourceOur Team and BoardAdvertisingWrite for us Editorial Corrections