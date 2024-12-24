Zelensky slams Fico's shadow gas deal with Moscow as 'immoral'

As the war continues to rage in Ukraine, president Volodymyr Zelensky has described the new 'shadow agreements' for Russian gas deliveries between Slovakia and Moscow as “immoral”.
"We are losing people as a result of the war that Putin started, and we believe that such assistance to Putin is immoral," Zelensky
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
