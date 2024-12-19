No Russian gas transit through Ukraine in 2025, Zelensky warns summit

President Volodymyr Zelensky firmly rejected the idea of Ukraine serving as a transit point for Russian gas deliveries to Europe after contracts enabling such arrangements are due to expire on 31 December 2024.
“We will not prolong the transit of Russian gas [to Europe],” Zelensky told reporters in Brussels on Thursday (19 December) where he attended the...
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
