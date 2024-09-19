EU support falls short as Ukraine faces looming winter energy crisis

As Ukraine braces for its third winter since Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022, the challenge of repairing its energy system to keep the lights and heat on during the harsh winter months has become increasingly difficult.
Since the spring of this year, Russian attacks have increasingly targeted key infrastructure, including power plants, heating fa...
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
