EU politicians ignore Putin's threats on long-range missiles

Russia's threat against Ukraine's use of long-range Western missiles has failed to cow EU politicians, amid fresh moves to bypass Hungary's veto on EU financial aid.
MEPs from the centre-right (EPP), centre-left (S&D), eurosceptic (ECR), liberal (Renew) and Green groups called on European states to let Ukraine fire long-range missiles at military targets ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.