Ad
euobserver
Groups representing more than two-thirds of MEPs voiced support for Ukraine's use of missiles inside Russia (Photo: © European Union 2023 - Source : EP)

EU politicians ignore Putin's threats on long-range missiles

Ukraine
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Russia's threat against Ukraine's use of long-range Western missiles has failed to cow EU politicians, amid fresh moves to bypass Hungary's veto on EU financial aid.

MEPs from the centre-right (EPP), centre-left (S&D), eurosceptic (ECR), liberal (Renew) and Green groups called on European states to let Ukraine fire long-range missiles at military targets ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Ukraine

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Kallas is strong on Ukraine but what about Gaza?
Nato military chiefs back use of long-range missiles against Russia
Groups representing more than two-thirds of MEPs voiced support for Ukraine's use of missiles inside Russia (Photo: © European Union 2023 - Source : EP)

Tags

Ukraine

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections