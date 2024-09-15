Nato military chiefs back use of long-range missiles against Russia

Ukraine has the legal right and military need to strike inside Russia with long-range Western missiles, Nato military chiefs have said despite Kremlin threats.
"In accordance with the laws of armed conflict, every country that is attacked has the right to defend itself and the right doesn't stop at the border of your own nation ... you are allowed to att...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
