Russian driver Nikita Mazepin free to compete again in Europe. His father is the Russian chemicals baron, Dmitry Mazepin (Photo: Jake Archibald)

F1 driver gets off, as EU court backs other Russia sanctions

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU states have removed a Russian racing driver and the mother of a dead mercenary boss from their blacklist, but the EU court ruled against five oligarchs and a Russian firm the same day.

The 25-year old Formula One driver, Nikita Mazepin, and 84-year old Violetta Prighozina will have their EU assets unfrozen and travel freedoms restored on Friday (13 Septemb...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

