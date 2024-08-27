Ad
euobserver
Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky said that Kyiv could protect more lives in the country if operations from the aviation forces of European neighbors were coordinated with their F-16s and air defence systems (Photo: Martin)

EU urges boosting Ukraine's air defences after major Russian attacks

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The EU has urged the increase of air defence support to Kyiv and lifting restrictions on Ukraine’s use of Western long-range weapons systems against Russia, following massive air attacks and Russian bombardments that continued on Tuesday (27 August).

Recent attacks have increased pressure on EU countries to do more to protect Ukraine's skies from Russian ...

