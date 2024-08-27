EU urges boosting Ukraine's air defences after major Russian attacks

The EU has urged the increase of air defence support to Kyiv and lifting restrictions on Ukraine’s use of Western long-range weapons systems against Russia, following massive air attacks and Russian bombardments that continued on Tuesday (27 August).
Recent attacks have increased pressure on EU countries to do more to protect Ukraine's skies from Russian ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.