Volodymyr Zelensky added further pressure on Western allies to speed up weapons deliveries: 'We need solutions now' (Photo: The Presidential Office of Ukraine)

Zelensky wants Kursk 'buffer zone', clarifying war strategy

EU & the World
by Wester van Gaal, Amsterdam,

For the first time, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has outlined a specific military objective for his forces in the western Russian region of Kursk: establishing a "buffer zone" on Russian territory. 

The announcement, made during Zelensky’s nightly address on Sunday (18 August), came as Ukrainian forces continued their slow advance on Russian soi...

EU & the World

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

EU & the World

