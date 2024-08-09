Ukraine has right to hit Russia in its territory, says EU

Ukraine has the right to launch strikes inside enemy territory, following a surprise offensive in Russia's Kursk region, said the European Commission.
"Ukraine has a right to defend itself, and this right to defend itself includes also hitting the enemy on his territory," said Peter Stano, the EU's foreign policy spokesperson, on Thursday (8 August).
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
