EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky (Photo: EU Commission)

Ukraine has right to hit Russia in its territory, says EU

EU & the World
Ukraine
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Ukraine has the right to launch strikes inside enemy territory, following a surprise offensive in Russia's Kursk region, said the European Commission.

"Ukraine has a right to defend itself, and this right to defend itself includes also hitting the enemy on his territory," said Peter Stano, the EU's foreign policy spokesperson, on Thursday (8 August).

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

