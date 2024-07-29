Poland's Sikorski: Hungary 'isolated' in EU over Ukraine oil deliveries

Hungary is struggling to get EU support on interrupted oil supplies due to its "selfishness" on Russia, Polish foreign minister Radek Sikorski has said.
"They [the Hungarians] appear isolated when it is they who are asking for solidarity from Europe on the issue of oil supplies. They do not receive this solidarity because it is difficult to win friends if some...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.