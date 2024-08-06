Ad
euobserver
Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán (l) with Ukrainian president Volodomyr Zelensky in Brussels on 27 June (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

EU billions flow to Ukraine despite Hungary's oil tantrum

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU is to pay Ukraine €4.2bn to prop up its war-time state, as Hungary accuses Brussels of an oil plot and keeps blocking military aid.

The money is to "support Ukraine's macro-financial stability and the functioning of its public administration," the EU Council said on Tuesday (6 August).

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

