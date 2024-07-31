Orbán accused of opening EU door to Russian spies

Hungary has been accused of helping Russian spies to infiltrate Europe, in the latest element of a growing EU backlash against prime minister Viktor Orbán.
A new Hungarian policy to ease visa access for Russians and Belarusians created "grave loopholes for espionage activities ... potentially allowing large numbers of Russians to enter Hungary with minimal sup...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
