EU says new asylum rules binding after Hungary declared it won't implement them

The European Commission says Hungary will need to abide by new internal asylum rules after Budapest said it had no intention of implementing them.
"The legal instruments of the pact [asylum and migration] will be binding on Hungary," said a European Commission spokesperson, in an email earlier this week.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
