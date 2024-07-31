Ad
Hungary has carried out some 350,000 illegal pushbacks with Serbia over the years. (Photo: Freedom House)

EU says new asylum rules binding after Hungary declared it won't implement them

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission says Hungary will need to abide by new internal asylum rules after Budapest said it had no intention of implementing them.

"The legal instruments of the pact [asylum and migration] will be binding on Hungary," said a European Commission spokesperson, in an email earlier this week.

Migration

Hungary 'not planning' to pay €200m fine for flouting EU asylum laws
