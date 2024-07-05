Ad
euobserver
Hungary will hold the rotating six-months EU Council presidency until December (Photo: Hans Permana)

Hungary 'not planning' to pay €200m fine for flouting EU asylum laws

Migration
EU Political
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás & Nikolaj Nielsen, Budapest/Brussels,

Budapest has declared it is not planning to pay the €200m fine imposed by the European Court of Justice in June for failing to apply EU asylum law, just as Hungary takes over the EU Council presidency.

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
MigrationEU Political

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

Hungary’s democratic Rubik’s Cube
Budapest EU presidency 'welcome party' turns to stonewalling
Corruption in Hungary is 'a feature, not a bug', warns Transparency International
Hungry and voiceless: why EU-Africa partnership must rectify this double injustice
Hungary will hold the rotating six-months EU Council presidency until December (Photo: Hans Permana)

Tags

MigrationEU Political

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationRule of LawNordicsDigitalAfricaAgendaEuroscopicInside EUobserverEU PoliticalGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU ElectionsStakeholdersUkraineMagazineOpinion

Type

AnalysisInsightEUobservedInfographicPodcastExclusiveOpinionColumnFeatureVideoPollInterviewLetterInvestigation

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections