Hungary 'not planning' to pay €200m fine for flouting EU asylum laws

Budapest has declared it is not planning to pay the €200m fine imposed by the European Court of Justice in June for failing to apply EU asylum law, just as Hungary takes over the EU Council presidency.
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
