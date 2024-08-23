Modi visits Warsaw and Kyiv, in sign of strenghtening ties

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi said he would work for peace in Ukraine while visiting his counterpart Donald Tusk in Warsaw on Thursday (22 August).
“It is India’s strong belief that no problem can be resolved on a battlefield,” he said. "This is not an era of war," he added, emphasizing that diplomacy would end the war in Ukraine.
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.