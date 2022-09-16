Food shortage fears prompts call to de-regulate GMOs in EU

Climate change, food insecurity and seasonal shortages have triggered calls to loosen regulation for genetically-modified food and seed technologies in the EU.

"We can help farmers by using innovation," the Czech agriculture minister Zdeněk Nekula, whose country currently holds the rotating EU Council presidency, said in a press conference on Friday (16 September).

Nekula said new so-called genomic techniques can help make crops more resilient to drought, frost, diseases and pest...