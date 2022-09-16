Ad
euobserver
The EU Commission is expected to present its proposal on new genomic techniques early next year (Photo: M Shields Photography)

Food shortage fears prompts call to de-regulate GMOs in EU

Green Economy
Health & Society
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

Climate change, food insecurity and seasonal shortages have triggered calls to loosen regulation for genetically-modified food and seed technologies in the EU.

"We can help farmers by using innovation," the Czech agriculture minister Zdeněk Nekula, whose country currently holds the rotating EU Council presidency, said in a press conference on Friday (16 September).

Nekula said new so-called genomic techniques can help make crops more resilient to drought, frost, diseases and pest...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green EconomyHealth & Society

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

Juncker's rules on GMOs going nowhere soon
Commission under fire for new 'deregulatory' approach to GMOs
GMOs, the commission’s next homemade PR disaster
Revealed: the new lobbying effort to deregulate GMOs
The EU Commission is expected to present its proposal on new genomic techniques early next year (Photo: M Shields Photography)

Tags

Green EconomyHealth & Society

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections