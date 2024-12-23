Slovak Fico's dash for Russian gas sparks EU disgust

Slovakia’s prime minister Robert Fico arrived in Moscow on Sunday (22 December) for talks with president Vladimir Putin over Russian gas deliveries.
The two leaders discussed the situation in Ukraine, just hours after Russia pledged the “destruction” of Ukraine in response to a drone attack on Saturday in the city of Kazan in Russia’s Tatarstan region.<...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
