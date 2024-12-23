Ad
Slovakia’s prime minister Robert Fico (l) with president Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Sunday (Photo: MFA Russia)

Slovak Fico's dash for Russian gas sparks EU disgust

EU & the World
Ukraine
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

Slovakia’s prime minister Robert Fico arrived in Moscow on Sunday (22 December) for talks with president Vladimir Putin over Russian gas deliveries.

The two leaders discussed the situation in Ukraine, just hours after Russia pledged the “destruction” of Ukraine in response to a drone attack on Saturday in the city of Kazan in Russia’s Tatarstan region.<...

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Slovakia's prime minister Robert Fico (l) with president Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Sunday (Photo: MFA Russia)

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetterMagazine

