Zelensky: Europe alone cannot offer Ukraine security guarantees

Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky says Europe alone cannot offer security guarantees in its war against Russia.
"I believe that European guarantees won't be sufficient for Ukraine," he told reporters in Brussels on Thursday (19 December) at an EU summit of leaders from the 27 member states.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
