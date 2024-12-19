Ad
'I believe that European guarantees won't be sufficient for Ukraine,' said president Volodymyr Zelensky at the EU summit on Thursday (Photo: European Union)

Zelensky: Europe alone cannot offer Ukraine security guarantees

Ukraine
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky says Europe alone cannot offer security guarantees in its war against Russia.

"I believe that European guarantees won't be sufficient for Ukraine," he told reporters in Brussels on Thursday (19 December) at an EU summit of leaders from the 27 member states.

Ukraine

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

