EU leaders warn Trump it's bad timing for a Ukraine deal

Several EU leaders have warned it would be bad timing for a Russia-Ukraine ceasefire — but said Europe might send peacekeepers in future.
Those sounding the warning at the EU summit in Brussels on Thursday (19 December) included Belgium, Estonia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, and Sweden, as well as top EU officials.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
