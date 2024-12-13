Ad
euobserver
Facing the potential loss of its Tartus naval base in Syria, Russia is expected to look to Libya as an alternative. All Russian warships left the base last week (Photo: Wikipedia)

Analysis

Facing loss of its Syrian naval base, Russia shifts focus to Libya

EU & the World
Africa
by Benjamin Fox, Nairobi,

The collapse of Bashar al Assad’s dictatorship in Syria could have major implications for Russia’s operations in the Middle East and Africa, as it faces the loss of its only overseas naval base at the port of Tartus on Syria's Mediterranean coast.  

And the most likely regional alternative, Tobruk port i...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldAfricaAnalysis

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

Russian military base in Libya alarms EU
Fall of Damascus: What does it mean for EU?
Facing the potential loss of its Tartus naval base in Syria, Russia is expected to look to Libya as an alternative. All Russian warships left the base last week (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

EU & the WorldAfricaAnalysis

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections