Ad
euobserver
Russian president Vladimir Putin at an Africa summit in St Petersburg, Russia, in 2023

Russian military base in Libya alarms EU

EU & the World
Africa
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Russia's military base in Tobruk, Libya risks becoming a strategic nightmare for Europe, amid wider Western setbacks in Africa.

The Russian navy delivered at least five shipments of weapons and some 1,800 Russian soldiers and mercenaries to the port of Tobruk in eastern Libya in the past three months, according to

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldAfrica

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's Foreign Affairs Editor. He has been writing about foreign and security affairs for EUobserver since 2005. He is Polish but grew up in the UK. He has also written for The Guardian, The Telegraph, and The Times of London.

Related articles

Libyan coast guard infiltrated by criminals, says EU commissioner
Libya 'abandoning migrants without water' in deserts
Russian president Vladimir Putin at an Africa summit in St Petersburg, Russia, in 2023

Tags

EU & the WorldAfrica

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's Foreign Affairs Editor. He has been writing about foreign and security affairs for EUobserver since 2005. He is Polish but grew up in the UK. He has also written for The Guardian, The Telegraph, and The Times of London.

Ad

Related articles

Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationRule of LawNordicsDigitalAfricaAgendaEuroscopicInside EUobserverEU PoliticalGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU ElectionsStakeholdersUkraineMagazineOpinion

Type

AnalysisInsightEUobservedInfographicPodcastExclusiveOpinionColumnFeatureVideoPollInterviewLetterInvestigation

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections