Libya 'abandoning migrants without water' in deserts

Libya is forcing people across its land borders into 'no man's land' remote stretches of deserts without water, according to a UN rights expert.
"They appear linked to efforts to strengthen Libya's external border enforcement so as to prevent migrants from eventually arriving to Europe," said Benjamin Lewis from the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights on Thursday (27 January).
Speaking to MEPs in the sub-committee on human rights, Lewis said the expulsions are bein...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
