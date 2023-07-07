Libyan coast guard infiltrated by criminals, says EU commissioner

The European Commission says there is a clear indication that the Libyan coast guard, which it subsidises, is infiltrated by criminal groups.

The statement on Thursday (6 July) from EU commissioner for migration, Ylva Johansson, follows the recent EU handover over of patrol boats to the Libyan coast guard.

"I also have to say some of the countries that are neighbouring and transit are more difficult than others, like Libya, where we also have clear indication of criminal groups be...