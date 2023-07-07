Ad
EU neighbourhood commissioner Oliver Varhely (l) in February touring a patrol boat given to the Libyan coast guard (Photo: European Union, 2023)

Libyan coast guard infiltrated by criminals, says EU commissioner

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission says there is a clear indication that the Libyan coast guard, which it subsidises, is infiltrated by criminal groups.

The statement on Thursday (6 July) from EU commissioner for migration, Ylva Johansson, follows the recent EU handover over of patrol boats to the Libyan coast guard.

"I also have to say some of the countries that are neighbouring and transit are more difficult than others, like Libya, where we also have clear indication of criminal groups be...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

