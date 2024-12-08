Ad
euobserver
Syrian president Bashar al-Assad (l) with Russian president Vladimir Putin in Moscow on 25 July 2024 (Photo: Kremlin)

Analysis

Fall of Damascus: What does it mean for EU?

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

France has called on Syrians for a Western-type transition of power, in high stakes EU diplomacy on radical Islam, refugees, and Russia.

Europe woke up to news on Sunday (8 December) that Syrian rebels had overthrown president Bashar al-Assad, who fled the country, after a

EU & the WorldAnalysis

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

What is going on in Syria — and what is Turkey doing there?
Biden says goodbye in Africa with a 1,300km railway
Syrian president Bashar al-Assad (l) with Russian president Vladimir Putin in Moscow on 25 July 2024 (Photo: Kremlin)

Tags

EU & the WorldAnalysis

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections