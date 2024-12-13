Could 40,000 EU soldiers keep Ukraine safe from Putin?

Fortifications and 40,000 EU member states' troops or lightly-armed US monitors — what kind of Western force could stop Russia invading Ukraine again?
Ukraine rejected a Christmas ceasefire and prison-swap idea floated by Russian president Vladimir Putin and Hungary on Thursday (12 December).
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member
Get EU news that matters
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.