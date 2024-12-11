Ad
euobserver
Some 87 people have died in the Polish-Belarusian border area since 2021 (Photo: Straż Graniczna)

EU bends asylum law to counter 'hybrid threat' from Russia and Belarus

EU & the World
Migration
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU states can ignore basic asylum rights if they deem people to be a "hybrid threat", the new European Commission has said in a rightwing take on immigration. 

Border guards aren't normally allowed to push back asylum seekers under both UN and EU law.

But the Baltic states, Finland,...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldMigration

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

New Russia-Belarus visa pact spooks EU over migrants
The fight for justice for Russian war crimes against Ukrainian children will continue
Syrians in EU face 21-month asylum limbo
Some 87 people have died in the Polish-Belarusian border area since 2021 (Photo: Straż Graniczna)

Tags

EU & the WorldMigration

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections