EU bends asylum law to counter 'hybrid threat' from Russia and Belarus

EU states can ignore basic asylum rights if they deem people to be a "hybrid threat", the new European Commission has said in a rightwing take on immigration.
Border guards aren't normally allowed to push back asylum seekers under both UN and EU law.
But the Baltic states, Finland,...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.