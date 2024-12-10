Ad
euobserver
Syrian refugees in Berlin in 2013 (Photo: International Organization for Migration)

Syrians in EU face 21-month asylum limbo

EU & the World
Migration
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Thousands of Syrians still seeking asylum in the EU could now wait up to 21 months before getting a decision, while refugees wanting to visit home temporarily would be taking a risk.

Austria, Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Greece, the Netherlands, and Sweden have said they were putting asylum applications on hold following the

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldMigration

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

What is going on in Syria — and what is Turkey doing there?
Syria not yet 'safe' for return of refugees, says EU commission
Fall of Damascus: What does it mean for EU?
Syrian refugees in Berlin in 2013 (Photo: International Organization for Migration)

Tags

EU & the WorldMigration

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections