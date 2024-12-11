The fight for justice for Russian war crimes against Ukrainian children will continue

In Ukraine we have a word — volya — which means both freedom and the will to achieve it.

Since the start of the war, Ukraine has suffered devastating assaults on our healthcare and education facilities, energy grids and agricultural land. The destruction has been widespread.

During these years of Russia’s war of aggression, when I was honoured to serve the brave Ukrainian nation, I have learned that Ukraine’s core values can be described in just those terms — freedom, will, resilience — and justice.

This was my focus as prosecutor general and it continues to be our aim – justice for Ukraine and justice for our people. To achieve both we must prosecute Russia for its aggressive acts and atrocious crimes and implement a robust justice system in line with European standards. These two dimensions must proceed at pace to achieve our ambitions.

We have laid the foundation for crucial changes by building a web of accountability for Russia. Ukraine is the first country to document and investigate war crimes during an ongoing armed conflict.

As a result, we know at least 142,000 war crimes have been committed, 13,000 civilians have been killed and a further 25,000 have been injured. We have identified more than 700 suspects, filed over 500 indictments and secured convictions for 133 war criminals.

The focus now must be on the forced transfer and deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia. More than 19,000 children have been taken from their families and homelands, and had their identities and nationalities changed before being put up for adoption in Russia. We must bring our children home and ensure those perpetrating this war crime are held responsible.

Targeted investigations have revealed the extent of the torture, ill-treatment and conflict-related sexual violence regularly practised by Russian authorities against Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilians. We have responded with prosecutions and victim-centred approaches to victims and survivors, but there is more that can be done.

Ukrainians are passionate about our land and Russia’s deliberate attacks on our natural environment could lead to devastating consequences for Ukraine and our neighbour countries.

Ecocide too

We have initiated 222 cases of environmental war crimes, and 14 instances of ecocide committed – Ukraine will be the first country who will prosecute perpetrators for the crime of ecocide.

Ukraine carries much of this burden, but the international community has a significant role to play.

More than 20 countries have launched investigations into Russian war crimes, showing that this concerns all of humanity and making significant strides in strengthening the principle of universal jurisdiction. This solidarity shown to Ukraine must continue, otherwise, Russia’s actions could set a precedence.

We continue to work with other nations and international organisations who believe in and want to preserve a rules-based international order.

Together we are gathering and preserving evidence at the International Center for the Prosecution of the Crime of Aggression in The Hague, to help build a robust case against Russian leadership.

It's important for the international community to stand united and hold Putin accountable for his war crimes. Accountability for war crimes brings peace and stability. Anything less will upheave the world’s legal order.

Ukraine has prosecuted crimes which have been before been prosecuted as war crimes. Crimes against the environment, and cyberattacks — to find Russia accountable for these will have a deterrent effect. What has been done has not only been for Ukraine, but it is for the rest of the world.

I know from my time in the prosecutor’s office the dedication among our justice advocates, always focussed on making a stronger future for Ukraine, working together to deliver the vision set out by president Zelensky to end this war with victory, implement the Ukraine Peace Formula and guide our country towards European Union membership.

I deeply believe in Ukraine, it its people, its spirit and its future. We will build a society founded on justice and dignity.

Our quest for justice is far from over. Entire communities have been destroyed and countless lives forever altered. It is our duty to ensure every crime is documented and every survivor heard. We must record our stories and our history, so future generations will remember what happened here, that we paid deeply for our freedom, and that we deserve it. The foundations have been laid and the positive work must continue.