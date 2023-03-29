The overlooked 'crimes against children' ICC arrest warrant

As the world immediately knew within minutes of its announcement, on 17 March the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for Russian president Vladimir Putin. Putin is accused of the war crimes of unlawful deportation of population and unlawful transfer of population (including children) from occupied areas of Ukraine to Russia.
An unprecedented component of this announcement has received less attention: the ICC also issued an arrest warrant for Maria Alekseyevna Lv...
Brian Gran is a sociologist and lawyer on the faculty of Case Western Reserve University, USA, concentrating on children's rights and institutions designed to advance children's rights, including children's rights commissioners and ombudspersons.
Agnes Lux is a researcher at the Centre for Social Sciences, Hungary and a child rights expert. She previously worked for the Hungarian ombudsman and also as child rights education and advocacy director for UNICEF Hungary, and teaches and publishes regularly on the field of children’s rights and child protection.
The two authors recently published an edited book on independent children's rights institutions.
