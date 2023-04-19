Abducting Ukrainian children is a deliberate Kremlin strategy

Children are the most vulnerable in times of war and it is always they who pay the highest toll during crises. Russia's brutal war in Ukraine is no exception.

More than a year since the conflict erupted, Russia's war in Ukraine is putting a huge strain on children and youth, shrinking the perspective of children and youth on their future and looming over their hopes of reaching their full potential.

Since the beginning of the war, at least 437 children have been killed and over ...