Serbia, 20 years after a sniper's bullet killed Zoran Dindic

Twenty years ago, on 12 March 2003, the news of the assassination of Serbian prime minister Zoran Đinđić shocked Serbia, the wider region, and the whole of Europe.
In Croatia, Đinđić's death was seen as an event that would have long-lasting negative consequences for Serbia, and the region as a whole.
When expressing condolences to the Serbian government and Đinđić's family, the Croatian foreign ministe...
Pedro Marques is a Portuguese MEP with the Socialist & Democrats. Tonino Picula is a Croatian MEP and a former foreign minister of Croatia.
