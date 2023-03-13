Ad
euobserver
Twenty years after Dindic's assassination by snipers in Belgrade, Serbia seems closer to Russia and China than to the European Union (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Serbia, 20 years after a sniper's bullet killed Zoran Dindic

EU & the World
EU Political
Opinion
by Pedro Marques and Tonino Picula, Strasbourg/Zagreb,

Twenty years ago, on 12 March 2003, the news of the assassination of Serbian prime minister Zoran Đinđić shocked Serbia, the wider region, and the whole of Europe.

In Croatia, Đinđić's death was seen as an event that would have long-lasting negative consequences for Serbia, and the region as a whole.

When expressing condolences to the Serbian government and Đinđić's family, the Croatian foreign ministe...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldEU PoliticalOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Pedro Marques is a Portuguese MEP with the Socialist & Democrats. Tonino Picula is a Croatian MEP and a former foreign minister of Croatia.

Related articles

Serbia pressured to join EU sanctions on Russia
Bosnia recommended for EU candidacy, but Serbia warned
How can Serbia ban EuroPride yet still hope to join EU?
Serbia now has no choice but to join EU sanctions on Russia
Twenty years after Dindic's assassination by snipers in Belgrade, Serbia seems closer to Russia and China than to the European Union (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Tags

EU & the WorldEU PoliticalOpinion

Author Bio

Pedro Marques is a Portuguese MEP with the Socialist & Democrats. Tonino Picula is a Croatian MEP and a former foreign minister of Croatia.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections