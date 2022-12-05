Ad
Prime minster Viktor Orbán at a previous EU summit in Brussels (Photo: Council of the European Union)

EU countries struggle to crack Hungary's vetos

Rule of Law
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Hungary will be in the spotlight on Tuesday (6 December) as EU governments struggle over whether to suspend EU funds to prime minister Viktor Orbán's government — despite rule of law concerns — and unlock key EU policies which Budapest has been blocking.

EU finance ministers gathering in Brussels are expected to discuss suspending EU funds to Hungary, while simultaneously approving the recovery fund with conditions — and come to a common agreement on a joint scheme to help Ukraine, and...

