Ad
euobserver
German chancellor Olaf Scholz also urged the development of 'a large European electricity network, gas pipelines and, in the future, hydrogen' (Photo: German Finance Ministry)

Scholz says Germany ready to deal with winter gas curbs

EU Political
Green Economy
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

Germany is prepared to cope with possible gas curbs and energy shortages this winter, thanks to the government's timely measures, German chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday (30 August) — ahead of a two-day summit joined by Spanish prime minister Pedro Sánchez.

Germany's successful measures, Scholz said, include filling gas-storage facilities faster, building new liquefied natural gas terminals and reactivating oil and coal-fired p...

EU PoliticalGreen Economy

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

EU plans 'emergency intervention' on electricity price
Germany needs to cut gas use by 20% to stave off winter crisis
Does EU's post-Ukraine dash-for-gas square with green goals?
Habeck rejects extending Germany's nuclear power plants
German chancellor Olaf Scholz also urged the development of 'a large European electricity network, gas pipelines and, in the future, hydrogen' (Photo: German Finance Ministry)

Tags

EU PoliticalGreen Economy

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections