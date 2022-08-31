Scholz says Germany ready to deal with winter gas curbs

Germany is prepared to cope with possible gas curbs and energy shortages this winter, thanks to the government's timely measures, German chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday (30 August) — ahead of a two-day summit joined by Spanish prime minister Pedro Sánchez.
Germany's successful measures, Scholz said, include filling gas-storage facilities faster, building new liquefied natural gas terminals and reactivating oil and coal-fired p...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
